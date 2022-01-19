SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN0 – The Ohio National Guard has arrived at yet another Miami Valley medical center.

According to Bon Secours Mercy Health, Members of the National Guard recently arrived at Mercy Health’s Springfield Medical Center.

The site is currently hosting 20 National Guard members as they support health care teams and providers through the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, Mercy Health said the Guard members had gone through orientation and will begin work as needed.

These 20 Guard members are only the latest of several groups sent to Miami Valley medical centers.

On December 30, 80 members began work at Miami Valley Hospital, and 10 at the hospital’s main COVID-19 testing site. In early January, members were sent to Clark County to assist with testing efforts.

“All of us depend on our hospitals to protect us, and now our National Guard is involved in protecting our hospitals and enabling them to continue to protect all of us,” Gov. DeWine said.