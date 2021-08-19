More Miami Valley students return to the classroom Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More Miami Valley students head back to the classroom Thursday.

Fairborn City Schools, Huber Heights City Schools, Vandalia City Schools, Springfield City Schools, Tipp City Schools, National Trail Local Schools, and Hardin-Houston Local Schools, all have their first day.

Fairborn City Schools

In a letter to parents posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Gene Lolli said, “For the safety of all, FCS will require all students and staff to wear masks while indoors. FCS will follow the same guidelines for mask exemptions as we did last year. Students are required to wear masks on the bus. Requiring students and staff to wear masks will eliminate quarantine when exposed to a positive COVID-19 person, keeping students safe and in the classroom. The wearing of masks also protects those students who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine.”

Huber Heights City Schools

According to the Huber Heights City Schools website, the district will begin the 2021-2022 academic year with 100% in-person instruction five days a week. There will be no remote learning or hybrid/blended learning option for the general student population. If you believe this poses a serious health risk to your student as a result of a documented medical condition, please contact us at 937-237-6300 to discuss.

Students and staff will continue to have the option of wearing facial coverings in buildings as a preventative safety measure if they deem it appropriate. Students and staff not vaccinated will be informed of the current CDC recommendations to wear a facial covering, but they will not be required.

Vandalia-Butler City Schools

Masks are optional for all students but are required of all drivers and passengers on school buses, both public and privately operated.

Tipp City Schools

Wearing a mask is voluntary for staff and students in all grades. The district will monitor data daily. Any changes in protocol will be communicated with parents. Wearing masks is required while riding a school bus.

National Trail Local Schools

In its Back to School letter posted on the website, the district said, “The National Trail Local School District strongly encourages that staff and students consider being vaccinated before beginning the 2021-22 school year. The district realizes vaccination is a personal decision for each individual and will NOT mandate vaccination for students and staff. In addition, the district also recognizes that face masks have proven to be effective at reducing the spread of the coronavirus over the past year. The district encourages all staff and students to wear face masks, agrees with the CDC guidance for unvaccinated individuals to wear a face mask, but understands that masking is NOT mandatory at this time. In the absence of an Ohio Department of Health mandate, the choice to mask while on NT’s campus will be left up to each individual student and staff member.

However, in accordance with federal regulations, all students and staff will be required to wear a face mask when riding on district-owned buses or vans.”

Hardin-Houston Local Schools

The Hardin-Houston school district has not posted information on its website but WDTN.com contacted the school and was told masks are optional and up to the individual parents. Masks on transportation are also optional.

Waynesfield-Goshen, Mechanicsburg, Triad, Northeastern, Clinton Massie, Franklin, Botkins, and Jackson Center schools all start today as well.

Below is a map containing the starting dates, mask policies and other information from schools across the Miami Valley. WDTN.com updates this map data daily.