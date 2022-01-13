MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Four more Miami Valley schools have gone temporarily remote, following the lead of other districts in the area. On Wednesday, Mad River Schools announced it will be going remote, and the Springboro School District said it is shutting down entirely for two ‘Calamity Days.’

Greenon Local Schools has announced it will be closing for January 13 and 14. There will be no virtual learning on these days, the school said, due to the number of staff unable to work.

“Our focus for the 2021-2022 school year has been to keep our students and staff safely learning together and in-person as much as possible,” said Greenon Superintendent Darrin Knapke, “Unfortunately, as the number of COVID cases in our community continues to climb, we have seen the impact of that increase in our schools, including among our staff. “

West Carrollton and Fairborn schools have both announced that there will be no in-person classes until Tuesday, January 18.

West Carrollton will hold remote learning on Thursday, the district said on Facebook, with no classes on Friday for a Professional Development Day. Monday there is no school for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Fairborn City Schools said in a release that there will be no live instruction from Thursday through Monday. While student work will be completed through assignments only, teachers can still be reached through email, Google Classroom and Google Voice.

All extracurricular activities have been canceled, Fairborn City Schools said, but families were allowed to pick up food on Wednesday for the remainder of the week.

On Wednesday, January 12, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools announced there would be no class on Friday, January 14 for Preschool through 12th grade, however, weekend activities will continue as scheduled.

Classes will resume in person for all schools on Tuesday, January 18.