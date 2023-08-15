DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More Miami Valley school districts are welcoming back students on Tuesday, August 15.

In Springboro and Jefferson Township, all students will be returning to class on Tuesday. In Miamisburg and Beavercreek, only some students will begin due to staggered start schedules.

According to the Miamisburg City School District, a staggered start helps parents and students get adjusted as the new schedule begins.

This year in Beavercreek, Coy Middle School parents are being asked to follow a new plan for dropping their students off. In hopes to alleviate some congestion, Beavercreek Township posted the following map with instructions on social media:

Meanwhile, in Springboro, the district is utilizing a new app to alert the school of bullying incidents. The “Stay Safe. Speak Up!” app can be used by parents or students to report and type of harassment.

According to Springboro Schools, there has been a decrease in bullying cases within each school since last year.

