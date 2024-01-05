DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Twelve new traffic cameras are coming to Miami County after the board of commissioners approved a two-year contract.

In March of last year, the county approved the purchase of eight cameras. On Dec. 21, Sheriff Dave Duchak requested additional purchase of four more cameras. The board approved this request as an emergency purchase noting cost increases in the new year.

The total cost of the Flock Safety cameras and associated software is $153,800 for a two-year rental contract. At the end of the contract, the board can opt-in for another two years.

Miami County is not the only community looking to install this type of surveillance. Troy and Dayton both approved and installed similar cameras last year.