More humid with a chance of showers and storms today

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few showers and storms possible this morning and then again this afternoon.

A weak frontal boundary will be the focus today for scattered showers and storms. Not a complete washout, but do expect wet weather to around, especially this afternoon. It will be noticeably more humid today.

TODAY: Party sunny and more humid with scattered showers and storm. Highs near 90.

It will be warm and humid for the game this afternoon with a chance of storms.

Live Doppler 2HD

TONIGHT: Chance of evening showers and storms. Otherwise partly cloudy and muggy. Low 70

MONDAY: Hot and humid with scattered showers and storms. High 90

Scattered showers and storms are expected on and off through most of the week. Remnants from Barry will bring steadier rain mid week.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS