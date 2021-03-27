More foster parents needed during coronavirus pandemic

Necco, a company that focuses on foster care, says that in Ohio there are more than 14,000 children in and out of homecare. Social workers with the company say the coronavirus pandemic is creating more need for loving and caring homes for these children.

“The need is always really great, the need has always been there. It’s just that the pandemic is pronouncing that a little bit more. We don’t have kids in school where they might be able to talk to a trusted adult about what’s happening at home,” said Krista Wilson, a foster parent recruiter and social worker with Necco.

In 2018, Adam and Jennifer opened their homes to becoming foster parents. They’re sharing their story now in the hopes of encouraging more people in the county and beyond to open their homes for children in need.

Adam and Jennifer were hoping for one child to add to their family of five. However, Necco shared with them that there were four children who needed a foster family.

“Just the thought of four children being split up was heartbreaking for me,” said Jennifer. “It actually brought me to tears thinking that they would take these kids and separate them.”

So, they didn’t close their doors. Soon they moved and adjusted their lives to their new, busier family.

Adam and Jennifer say there have been moments of difficulty during the process of fostering a family, but Necco has been there to help them through every step.

“Necco is great for us, they’re kind of like our advocate. If we need something they’re there to support us,” said Adam.

Necco offers in-house case workers and therapy to help parents and children adjust to the major life change. They also offer respite services if a family feels overwhelmed and needs a day or two to go on a vacation.

More on Necco’s resources can be found here.

This is just one success story for Necco which has facilitated more than 5,000 adoptions in the last 25 years.

“If you show them love and respect and kindness you can change their life and they’ll live up to that and try to change too,” said Jennifer.

To become a foster parent, you must be at least 21 years old. Click here to learn more about the requirements and process to becoming a foster family.