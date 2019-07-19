Dash cam footage released of Tipp City officer’s OVI arrest

DASH CAM FOOTAGE EDITED FOR WEB

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Cruiser cam footage of Tipp City police officer Todd Daley’s arrest was released on Friday by the Piqua Police Department.

The video showed Daley, who was hired in 2017, driving through an opposite lane and stopping his GMC pickup truck next to a parking lot near North Main Street in Piqua.

Two Piqua police officers, who were parked in the lot, approached the video with flashlights as Daley exited the vehicle.

Daley, 30, was charged with OVI on July 13. He’s currently on paid administrative leave.