More donors eligible to give convalescent plasma at Dayton CBC

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More blood donors can now qualify to help COVID-19 patients by donating plasma at Dayton’s Community Blood Center. The need is great as hospitals face rising demand for life-saving coronavirus treatment.

The program is now open to donors who have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies with a blood test.

“If you can help one person it’s well worth the effort and the time,” said Elizabeth Isenberger, a recovered COVID-19 patient.

Since her recovery, she’s donated convalescent plasma four times and she’s encouraging other survivors to do the same.

“It was just a little frightening not knowing when the symptoms were going to go away because they seemed to linger so long,” she said.

The CBC was the first blood center in Ohio to launch a Convalescent Plasma Program in April, but up until this week, it’s been limited to people who tested positive for the virus with a nasal swab test.

“People who tested positive for the antibody blood test are now eligible to apply to be CBC plasma donors. That really widens the number of people who are eligible to try and help people suffering from COVID-19 and need this plasma and need this vital treatment,” said Mark Pompilio, spokesperson for the Community Blood Center.

Experts said convalescent plasma has proven effective in helping severely ill COVID-19 patients recover.

“Physicians see that it’s helping their patients and they want it. Most of what we ship has been within our 15 county region but some of it has gone to blood centers outside of the area because COVID-19 is not going away and the treatments are very immediate,” Pompilio said.

Anyone interested in donating plasma can schedule an appointment online. For more information about the requirements click here.