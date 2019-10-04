More details released in I-675 wrong-way crash that killed Wright State student

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A police report released to 2 NEWS details what happened the night 23-year-old Paige Patrick was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-675 in June.

Ronald Myer, 53, was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI in connection with the incident. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in court Thursday.

According to the report, receipts showed that while attending a retirement party at a Beavercreek bar, Myer bought five drinks. Myer, however, claimed that not all of the drinks were consumed by him saying he bought drinks for other people. When he was interviewed in the hospital, he told investigators he had three beers. However, a second receipt was obtained from the same bar the night of June 21 that showed two additional beers. It is unknown who consumed those drinks.

According to an employee at the bar, one of the beers that was purchased on Myer’s tab is served in a 12 oz. glass due to the alcohol volume of eight to nine percent. The other beer is served in an 8 oz. glass due to the alcohol volume of 11 to 12 percent.

Myer’s blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) at the time of the test in the hospital was .227. A urine test at the scene showed Myer’s blood-alcohol level was .233.

Several witnesses who were on I-675 the night of the crash told police they saw a “mid-90’s Jaguar” traveling at a high rate of speed. One witness said the car was traveling at least 80 mph while another said the car looked as though it was traveling at 100 mph.

During an investigation at the scene, the speedometer needle on Patrick’s car was stuck at approximately 55 mph while the speedometer needle on Myer’s car was stuck at 90 mph. Patrick was a student a Wright State University.

Myer’s bond was set at $50,000 and pretrial is scheduled for Oct. 25.

