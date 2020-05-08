More Clark County offices scheduled to reopen May 11

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Clark County offices will reopen to the public on May 11 with social distancing guidelines in place.

Clark County departments located at the Springview Government Center, 3130 E. Main St., include Community and Economic Development, Emergency Management, Personnel and Utilities. Other offices reopening to the public include the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee (by appointment only).

The Ohio State University Extension Office located at Springview will remain closed to the public.

The Clark County Commission office, located on the fifth floor of Clark County Municipal Courthouse, 50 E. Columbia St., will also reopen on May 11.

Barriers have recently been installed in certain areas to limit interaction with the public and protect employees. The county will also ask those seeking in-person services to take precautions including submitting temperature checks, wearing appropriate face coverings, and maintaining a six foot physical distance from others.

“The health and safety of our employees and the community is our top priority,” said Clark County Administrator Jenny Hutchinson. “We’re doing everything we can to ensure we’re providing the best services possible while also reducing exposure for our staff and the community.”

The Clark County Dog Shelter and the Clark County Solid Waste District reopened to the public this week. The Clark County Department of Job and Family Services will remain closed, but some services will be available by appointment only.