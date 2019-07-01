More charges filed against former OSP trooper

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Additional charges have been filed against former Ohio State Patrol Trooper Christopher Ward.

A Preble County grand jury indicted him on two counts of sexual battery with a sexually violent predator specification. Additionally, a previous misdemeanor charge was increased to a felony charge of gross sexual imposition.

In all, Ward is charged with five felonies for alleged sexual assault against four victims, including:

Two counts of sexual battery with a sexually violent predator specification

Three counts of gross sexual imposition

“These additional charges speak to a behavior of repeated, predatory sexual assault,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “Our call for victims to speak out has been answered as more women have come forward – but at every turn, this story grows more tragic.”

The alleged assaults with three of the victims took place within the course of Ward’s employment, and the fourth victim is a minor.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Those with information are asked to contact BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO or file an anonymous tip online.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.