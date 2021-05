Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Moraine City Council gave approval Thursday night to hold the Star Spangled Boom at Wax Park to celebrate the Fourth of July this year.

The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We expect to bring back the activities traditionally associated with the celebration, but will monitor and follow state COVID-19 guidelines accordingly,” said Moraine Mayor Elaine Allison.

