MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Environmental Services Solid Waster Transfer Station is closed due to an ongoing police investigation.

Both Moraine and Kettering Police Departments are involved in the investigation at the station, which is located on Encrete Lane in Moraine.

2 NEWS has reached out to authorities for additional comment but has not heard back at this time.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.