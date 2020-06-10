Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Moraine to reopen parks, indoor track

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
moraine_227656

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Moraine will open its iIndoor track at the Payne Recreation Center, as well as all skate park and playground equipment at its parks Wednesday, June 10.

The indoor track will have limited hours and a public access will be for current pass holders, with no drop-ins during the initial reopening. The recreation center asks members to practice social distancing guidelines and encourages them to wear facial coverings when entering the building.

The skate park and playground equipment at all parks will have no restrictions but the city encourages parents to enforce social distancing and emphasize hand washing.

The Administration building is also open to the public but the city encourages customers to continue doing business by appointment, online services, email or telephone.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS