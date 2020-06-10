Moraine to reopen parks, indoor track

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Moraine will open its iIndoor track at the Payne Recreation Center, as well as all skate park and playground equipment at its parks Wednesday, June 10.

The indoor track will have limited hours and a public access will be for current pass holders, with no drop-ins during the initial reopening. The recreation center asks members to practice social distancing guidelines and encourages them to wear facial coverings when entering the building.

The skate park and playground equipment at all parks will have no restrictions but the city encourages parents to enforce social distancing and emphasize hand washing.

The Administration building is also open to the public but the city encourages customers to continue doing business by appointment, online services, email or telephone.