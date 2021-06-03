Moraine to provide free lunches to kids in June and July

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Moraine said Thursday it will participate in the USDA Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) with Grab and Go Meals. Through the city’s Parks and Recreation Division, meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

Payne Recreation Center, 3800 Main Street, Moraine

June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 6, 12, 19 and 26

11:15 am – 12 pm

June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 6, 12, 19 and 26 11:15 am – 12 pm Gerhardt Civic Center, 3050 Kreitzer Road, Moraine

June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 6, 12, 19 and 26

12:30 pm – 1 pm

For more information on the Grab and Go Meals please visit https://ci.moraine.oh.us/grab-and-go-meals/