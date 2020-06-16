Live Now
Moraine to offer grab-and-go meals for children

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Moraine will continue participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program this year, which provides the city with money to provide free meals to children under 18.

For nine weeks this summer, parks and recreation staff are passing these free meals out to children at two sites.

The city asks families to preregister before Thursday of the week prior.

