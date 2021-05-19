Moraine to begin paving operations on several roads: Where the work is being done

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Moraine will be working on several roads throughout the city starting Thursday, May 20.

Crews will be performing pavement milling and paving operations on:

Hemple Road

Soldiers Home Miamisburg Road

Shank Road

Soliders Home West Carrollton Road

City officials said that Pinnacle Road and Vance Road will be paved later this summer.

Traffic delays are likely in these areas. The city asks that drivers abide by signs to avoid accidents and to keep workers safe.