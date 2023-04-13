MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents in the city of Moraine will have an opportunity to continue the process of spring cleaning by participating in an upcoming event.

The city of Moraine is holding a community garage sale from April 28 to 30 for residents that call the city home.

If you are needing to clear out your closets and want to get rid of items that you may no longer need, you can call the city’s Parks and Recreations phone number at 937-535-1060.

By calling and notifying the city that you will have items set up for the upcoming sale, Moraine will be able to add your home address to the participant list for buyers to come and browse through the items you are wanting to sell.

The spring edition of the Moraine Messenger says the city is looking forward to seeing everyone participate and getting good deals.