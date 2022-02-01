MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Moraine is making a recreation center available as a place for people to stay warm during an anticipated winter storm.



The city said the Payne Recreation Center will be available as a warming center during normal business hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from February 2 to February 4, due to cold weather.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Miami Valley that will be in effect Wednesday evening through Friday morning. In Montgomery County, heavy accumulations of snow is possible – four to six inches – and ice of two-tenths to four-tenths of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.



The city asked for people to take the time to check on neighbors to see if they may also require assistance during the storm.



If you need nonemergency assistance, you can call the Moraine dispatcher at (937) 535-1166.

