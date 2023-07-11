MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are expected to give an update on a fatal shooting that occurred in Moraine late Sunday night.

Representatives from the Moraine Police Department are expected to speak on the incident at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

According to the police, officers responded to the area of Holman Street and Gladstone Street on a report of at least five shots heard around 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.

When crews arrived, they found a 19-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police initially located the suspect vehicle outside of Moraine. Sometime later, two suspects were taken into custody in relation to the incident.

