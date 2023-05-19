Police and ambulances were called to the DMAX factory in Moraine, Ohio, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, on reports of an active shooter.

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have confirmed that the shooting at a DMAX plant was allegedly the result of a domestic dispute between multiple employees.

Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, multiple 911 calls came in reporting an active shooter at the DMAX plant. A man had allegedly entered the plant in what police believe to be a targeted attack.

According to MPD Sargent Andrew Parish, officers arrived on the scene and found the suspect outside near the main entrance, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers also found numerous rounds of ammunition. Officers provided medical care until he could be brought to a local hospital for treatment, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Inside the building, officers found one man, Jeffery James Allen III, had been killed and another injured in the shooting. Both the victims and the suspect were employees of DMAX.

Police confirmed that the shooting was the escalation of a domestic dispute between the suspect, Allen and a woman who also worked at the facility. Thursday evening, the suspect and Allen were engaged in a verbal dispute when the suspect pulled out a handgun and began firing.

The man who was injured is not believed to have been involved in the dispute, police said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said. Officers have already performed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and are currently examining security footage from the incident.

