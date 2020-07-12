Moraine Police need help finding lost dogs home

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Moraine Police Department found a dog wandering on Gettysburg Avenue near Heatherstone Drive Saturday night.
The dog is large with white fur but has no identifying tags. The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) will be picking the dog up sometime Sunday afternoon.
Police ask anyone who knows where he lives to call dispatch at 937-535-1166.
