Moraine Police need help finding lost dogs home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Moraine Police Department found a dog wandering on Gettysburg Avenue near Heatherstone Drive Saturday night.

The dog is large with white fur but has no identifying tags. The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC) will be picking the dog up sometime Sunday afternoon.

Police ask anyone who knows where he lives to call dispatch at 937-535-1166.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS