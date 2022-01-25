MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Moraine Police Department received reports of broken windshields and windows on multiple cars in the German Village area.

The Moraine Police Department received its first report of a broken windshield around 9:30 a.m. and received more reports as the day progressed.

Sgt. Thompson said four cars in total were damaged. He believes that someone is smashing the windows however there were no missing items from the vehicles. Thompson said these damages happened on Dorf Drive and Wienburg Drive in the German Village area in Moraine.

Moraine Police asked that if you have any information, please call (937) 535-1166.