Moraine Police search for armed robbery suspects

MORAINE, Oh. (WDTN) — Moraine Police said they are searching for two men who are considered armed and dangerous after they robbed a gas station Wednesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Circle K at 2755 W. Dorothy Lane. The two suspects were dressed in dark clothing and face coverings. One of them was also seen carrying a pistol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Moraine Police Division at 937-535-1166.

