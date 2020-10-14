Moraine Police search for armed robbery suspects

Moraine Police said they are searching for two men who are considered armed and dangerous after they robbed a gas station Wednesday morning. (Photos: Moraine Police Department)

MORAINE, Oh. (WDTN) — Moraine Police said they are searching for two men who are considered armed and dangerous after they robbed a gas station Wednesday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Circle K at 2755 W. Dorothy Lane. The two suspects were dressed in dark clothing and face coverings. One of them was also seen carrying a pistol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Moraine Police Division at 937-535-1166.