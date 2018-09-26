Local News

Moraine Police look for car wash break-in suspects

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 06:38 AM EDT

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) -- Moraine Police are looking for two men who tried to break into a car wash.

Police released surveillance pictures of the two suspects.

According to police, the two men tried to break into the coin machines at the car wash on S.Dixie Drive.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Moraine Police at 937-535-1166.

