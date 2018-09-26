Moraine Police look for car wash break-in suspects Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Moraine car wash break-in suspects. (Photo: Moraine Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Moraine car wash break-in suspects. (Photo: Moraine Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Moraine car wash break-in suspects. (Photo: Moraine Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Moraine car wash break-in suspects. (Photo: Moraine Police Department) [ + - ]

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) -- Moraine Police are looking for two men who tried to break into a car wash.

Police released surveillance pictures of the two suspects.

According to police, the two men tried to break into the coin machines at the car wash on S.Dixie Drive.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Moraine Police at 937-535-1166.