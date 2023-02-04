MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were called to an busy interstate in Moraine Saturday morning.

According to Moraine Police, authorities received a call to respond to I-75 northbound near Dryden Road in Moraine at 11:43 a.m. When Moraine police and fire arrived on scene, they determined three vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

Moraine Police tells 2 NEWS one person was reported as injured in the crash, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Police shut the left lane of I-75 northbound down following the crash.

OHGO showed about a 9 minute delay for drivers around 12:30 p.m. The ODOT camera at Dixie Highway and I-75 showed the backup.