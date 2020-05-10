Moraine Police celebrate National Police Week with Light Ohio Blue

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Moraine Police Department is National Police Week with a celebration called Light Ohio Blue from May 8 through May 15.

Light Ohio Blue is a statewide campaign to show support to the law enforcement personnel throughout the state of Ohio.

The campaign pays respects to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty as well as those currently serving.

Moraine Police would love to see community support through displays blue lights at peoples homes or businesses.