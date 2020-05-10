MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Moraine Police Department is National Police Week with a celebration called Light Ohio Blue from May 8 through May 15.
Light Ohio Blue is a statewide campaign to show support to the law enforcement personnel throughout the state of Ohio.
The campaign pays respects to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty as well as those currently serving.
Moraine Police would love to see community support through displays blue lights at peoples homes or businesses.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Moraine Police celebrate National Police Week with Light Ohio Blue
- Back of vacant house damaged in fire on North Harbine Avenue
- Mother’s Day this year means getting creative from afar
- Car parade at StoryPoint Troy to celebrate Mother’s Day
- People gather in rallies around Ohio to protest reopen plan