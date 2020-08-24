MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Moraine Police are reporting that a travel trailer was stolen from Dixon’s Automotive sometime between Aug. 21 and Aug. 23.
The trailer is a 2013 Prime Time Lacrosse Model 318BHS and is approximately 38.5 feet long.
Police ask anyone with information to call dispatch at 937-535-1166.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Ohio State Football ranked No. 2 in AP preseason poll
- Memorial honoring fallen officers in Massachusetts vandalized
- WATCH LIVE: Republicans nominate Trump to take on Biden in the fall
- 2 DP&L contract workers injured during power line explosion in Troy
- Moraine Police ask for help locating stolen travel trailer