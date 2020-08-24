Moraine Police ask for help locating stolen travel trailer

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Moraine Police are reporting that a travel trailer was stolen from Dixon’s Automotive sometime between Aug. 21 and Aug. 23.

The trailer is a 2013 Prime Time Lacrosse Model 318BHS and is approximately 38.5 feet long.

Police ask anyone with information to call dispatch at 937-535-1166.

