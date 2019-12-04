Moraine PD seizes substantial amount of marijuana on Thanksgiving Day

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is facing charges after police seized a large amount of marijuana on Thanksgiving Day.

On Thanksgiving morning, Moraine Police officers on patrol located a suspicious vehicle in the 2100 block of Dryden Road.

Further investigation led to the confiscation of a substantial amount of marijuana, along with a stolen firearm.

One person was arrested and charged in connection with the crime.

