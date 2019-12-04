MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is facing charges after police seized a large amount of marijuana on Thanksgiving Day.
On Thanksgiving morning, Moraine Police officers on patrol located a suspicious vehicle in the 2100 block of Dryden Road.
Further investigation led to the confiscation of a substantial amount of marijuana, along with a stolen firearm.
One person was arrested and charged in connection with the crime.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Moraine PD seizes substantial amount of marijuana on Thanksgiving Day
- Devin Nunes files defamation lawsuit against CNN, claiming Ukraine story is ‘totally false’
- Kroger launches prepared meal delivery service
- Holiday Giving Safety: Know where your donations go
- Program to help thousands access HIV prevention drug