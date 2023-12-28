MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Moraine Police Division is currently gathering information about an incident that took place Thursday morning.

The incident reportedly began around 11 a.m. Not much information has been made available while police conduct interviews and work to gather more information.

2 NEWS crews saw officers in the area of Hemple Road near State Route 4 around 1 p.m. Part of Hemple Road was shut down during the afternoon while officers were on scene.

2 NEWS has reached out to the Moraine Police Division but have not heard back about the investigation taking place.

