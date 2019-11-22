Moraine PD investigates scrap metal theft ring

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Moraine Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday as the result of a six-month investigation into a scrap metal theft thing, the department said on Facebook.

Multiple people targeted businesses that were vacant or abandoned, including businesses damaged by the Memorial Day tornadoes, the department said.

“These suspects preyed on people and businesses at their most vulnerable time and profited from it,” the Facebook post read.

It is not known whether anyone was arrested as a result of the search warrant. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

