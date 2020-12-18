Moraine nonprofit donates over 30 bikes to struggling families

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Moraine-based nonprofit Daddy’s Hands Foundation is donating over 30 bikes to struggling families for the fifth year in a row.

For the last five years the organization has raised money to giveback to the community in the form of bicycles for children.

“It’s great to be able to work towards one cause like this,” said Randy Daugherty, president of Daddy’s Hands Foundation. “Out of pocket money — that sort of thing — doesn’t compare to the joy of putting this together and seeing to it that some kids who maybe wouldn’t get something like this at Christmas is able to have that.”

The City of Moraine picked up 23 bikes donated by Daddy’s Hands Tuesday, Dec. 15.

