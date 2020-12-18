Moraine nonprofit donates over 30 bikes to struggling families

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Moraine-based nonprofit Daddy’s Hands Foundation is donating over 30 bikes to struggling families for the fifth year in a row.

For the last five years the organization has raised money to giveback to the community in the form of bicycles for children.

“It’s great to be able to work towards one cause like this,” said Randy Daugherty, president of Daddy’s Hands Foundation. “Out of pocket money — that sort of thing — doesn’t compare to the joy of putting this together and seeing to it that some kids who maybe wouldn’t get something like this at Christmas is able to have that.”

The City of Moraine picked up 23 bikes donated by Daddy’s Hands Tuesday, Dec. 15.

To read more about this nonprofit organization, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS