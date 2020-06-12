Moraine man pleads no contest after missing woman’s remains found on property

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Moraine man is pleading no contest as he faces charges in connection with the discovery of a missing Middletown woman’s remains on his property in 2018.

47-year-old Michelle Burgan was last seen in May of 2017. Her remains were found during a search of Gilbert Revere’s property on Hemple Road in September of 2018.

READ MORE: DNA confirms identity of remains found in Moraine as missing Middletown woman

Revere was indicted on the following charges:

  • Failure to report knowledge of a death
  • Gross abuse of a corpse
  • Two counts of tampering with evidence

He is expected to be sentenced on June 30.

