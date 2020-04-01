Moraine man indicted for murder in 2018 stabbing death

Duane Taylor faces an additional charge of murder after a stabbing victim died from her injuries. (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Wednesday Duane Edward Taylor, Jr., 31, of Moraine, has been indicted for the murder of 53‐year‐old Ronda Neal, who died from injuries she sustained on December 28, 2018.

Prosecutors say on Friday, December 28, 2018, Miami Township police were called to a report of a stabbing on Crew Circle. When officers arrived, they found two stabbing victims. The two women had been inside a car when the defendant stabbed both from the rear seat of the vehicle. The victims were able to identify Taylor as the person who attacked them.

On January 11, 2019, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant for:

Two counts of Felonious Assault (deadly weapon)

Two counts of Felonious Assault (causing serious harm)

One count of Retaliation

Ronda Neal died October 22, 2019 from the injuries she received during the attack.

Wednesday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Taylor on an additional charge:

One count of Murder

Taylor remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail. He will be arraigned on the new indictment April 6.