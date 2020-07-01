Moraine makes alternative to day camp for kids this summer

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Moraine is offering an alternative to summer day camp to celebrate National Parks and Recreation months – a concept its calling Camp to Go.

The city is preparing Camp to Go boxes, which are made with three different age groups in mind: preschoolers, youths and teens. Each box is meant to help keep kids entertained and still feel like they are participating in summer activities.

Pre-registration is required before Thursday of the week prior on the city’s website. The free boxes will be available for pickup on Mondays in July at Payne Recreation Center while supplies last. Each week the boxes will contain different games, crafts and activities.

For more information, visit moraineparkandrec.com or call 937-535-1060.