MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Moraine is offering an alternative to summer day camp to celebrate National Parks and Recreation months – a concept its calling Camp to Go.
The city is preparing Camp to Go boxes, which are made with three different age groups in mind: preschoolers, youths and teens. Each box is meant to help keep kids entertained and still feel like they are participating in summer activities.
Pre-registration is required before Thursday of the week prior on the city’s website. The free boxes will be available for pickup on Mondays in July at Payne Recreation Center while supplies last. Each week the boxes will contain different games, crafts and activities.
For more information, visit moraineparkandrec.com or call 937-535-1060.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Auglaize County Sheriff needs help identifying truck involved in lawn mower thefts
- Put-in-Bay Mayor asks visitors to wear masks, social distance after outbreak tied to island
- Moraine makes alternative to day camp for kids this summer
- Virginia Beach first responders ‘pushed and kicked’ at scene of deadly motorcycle crash
- WATCH: Christopher Columbus statue removed from Columbus City Hall