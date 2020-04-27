Live Now
Moraine hosts yard cleanup week to kick off the spring

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Moraine is hosting a yard cleanup week, kicking it off on Monday, April 27, with free gloves and trash bags available at the volunteer offices of the Moraine Municipal Building while supplies last.

The event will run April 27 to Thursday, April 30, and is the intended to come before the large trash pickup for residents west of the Miami River.

The city is asking capable residents to lend a helping hand to neighbors, especially if they aresenior citizens.   

