Moraine Fire to give residents free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Moraine Fire Division will be giving residents a free resource for their homes.
The Fire Division will be giving out free duel sensor smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents. The department is also offering free home safety evaluations.
Quantities are limited for the for smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Those interested in receiving one should call the Fire Division at 937-535-1132.
