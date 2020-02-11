Moraine Fire Dept. giving away free smoke and CO detectors

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Moraine Fire Department is making sure every home has working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors by giving them away for free to residents.

“You can’t afford to stay home without one,” says Fire Marshal Doug Hatcher with the Moraine Fire Department. “People get lax and they get to a point where, you know, smoke detectors and CO detectors aren’t on the forefront. They don’t think about them. I think it’s good that we do this more than just twice a year when we change the batteries.”

Responding to several fires over the last year, they say their program is working.

“Roughly half of them had working smoke detectors,” says Hatcher.

Just as important as a sounding smoke alarm is a carbon monoxide detector. The gas is a silent killer.

“You’re not going to smell it. You’re not going to see it. You’re going to have symptoms possibly that are flu-like,” describes Hatcher. “When you go away, you may start to feel better because you’re out of the atmosphere, you’re out of the toxic atmosphere; and then you start to feel bad again when you get home–that is the sign that you may have a CO issue in your house.”

A grant has made it possible for the fire department to give away smoke and CO detectors to residents at no cost. As far as installation, Moraine firefighters will also do that for free.

“We can come in and take a look at your house and go through a checklist that will help you maintain a safe atmosphere in your house,” says Hatcher.

Currently, the fire department has a limited amount of smoke and CO detectors. Residents interested in receiving one should call the fire department at 937-535-1132.