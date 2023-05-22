DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The DMAX facility in Moraine has returned to normal operations after a workplace shooting left two people injured and a third dead Thursday, May 18.

According to police, the suspect and two victims were all employees at the facility. The suspect allegedly entered the building and got into an argument with another employee. The argument escalated and the man pulled out a firearm and shot the other employee, later identified as 28-year-old Jeffery Allen III. Allen was killed, and another employee nearby had been injured in the shooting.

Police arrived on the scene to find the suspect outside the building suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

On Friday, May 19, DMAX plant director Paul Tanis announced that the plant had canceled all production until further notice. Work resumed on Monday, May 22.

This incident remains under investigation and formal charges are pending.