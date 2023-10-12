MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The DMAX plant in Moraine was evacuated due to a fire early Thursday morning.

According to Lt. Christ Lutz with the Moraine Fire Department, dispatch received a call around 2 a.m. for a possible explosion at the DMAX plant.

While crews were on their way to the plant, they were informed that the incident was actually smoking embers coming out of an exhaust vent. The fire had nearly extinguished itself by the time crews arrived on the scene.

Lutz reported that soot from the carbon on the engines had built up in the exhaust.

Employees had evacuated the building but were able to return shortly after.