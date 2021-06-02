Moraine community centers reopen programs Wednesday

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Community centers in Moraine are reopening a variety of programs Wednesday.

The Payne Recreation center will operate at full capacity for rentals, fitness and childcare. Drop-in passes will also be reinstated. The center is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Gerhardt Civic Center is also moving to full capacity for rentals and programs. The current hours of operation are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 12 p.m. -to 6 pm. The Game Room will be open for children with parental supervision.

Community events are also returning beginning with the Summer Kickoff on June 12 at Deer Meadow Park and the Star Spangled Boom on July 4 at Wax Park, which will feature a low-profile firework show.

For more information, visit ci.moraine.oh.us.