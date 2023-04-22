MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A church in Moraine gathered together to provide assistance to children by building beds.

Members of the Moraine City First Church of God have worked from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 and will be building 25 beds. An group known as ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ had a group of members building the beds in the parking lot of the church.

Jeff Modd is with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization and says the new chapter is specifically Montgomery County. Applications are currently open for children in Miamisburg and Moraine ZIP codes, but the chapter is continuing to open up to more ZIP codes.

“We open ZIP codes for applications. Right now, ZIP codes are open in Miamisburg and the ZIP code for this church, Moraine City [First] Church of God,” Modd says.

Volunteers at the event were mainly members from the church, but some were from Franklin. At the event, people placed a type of vinegar onto the wooden planks during the building process as a deterrent for bedbugs.

“We stain the wood with vinegar that has been soaked in steel wool to give it a nice, modern looking gray stain,” said Modd. “Bedbugs don’t like vinegar, so that’s another tip to keep the bedbugs away.”

There are chapters across the Miami Valley. If you know of a child that is in need of a bed, you can click here to apply.