MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – More than a dozen pilots in Moraine organized a flyover to honor the life of a Huber Heights pilot who died in a plane crash in Missouri last week.

The flyover for 35-year-old Amanda Youngblood started here at Moriane Airpark Saturday afternoon. Youngblood was a flight instructor for more than two years, and in that time, touched the lives of everyone she met.

“We’re just going to go up, honor her doing what she loved to do most,” pilot Zachary Vogel said.

Youngblood was one two pilots from Ohio who died in a small plane crash in Saint Charles County, Missouri last Saturday.

Many of the pilots at the Airpark Saturday shared memories of her time there.

“In the afternoons, evenings, we’d go out and go flying, just bore holes in the sky, having fun,” pilot David Angle said.

“The last time I saw her, I just remember people would walk in and I’d see how excited she was to see them and greet them, it’s going to be missed here,” Vogel said.

The flyover took a route over Germantown, Middletown and Downtown Dayton, passing over the three airports Youngblood loved to fly out of.

At the end, four pilots flew by in a missing man formation.

“It’s kind of a way pilots symbolize the loss of one of their friends,” Vogel said.

A friend that will be missed by all those who shared the sky with her.

“More than sadness, it’s just, you know, celebrating the life that she had and just remembering all the amazing times she brought to the airport,” Angle said.

George King from Westerville was also killed in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the plane was on its way to pickup cargo. The cause of the crash is under investigation.