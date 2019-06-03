Monthly tornado siren testing postponed

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved New detective to combat local gang problem (WDTN Photo)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - Due to the tornado outbreak on Memorial Day that caused 'catastrophic' damage to much of the Dayton area, Montgomery County has postponed the monthly tornado siren testing scheduled for Monday.

The test has been postponed to next Monday, June 10, at noon, weather permitting, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

