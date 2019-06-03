Local News

Monthly tornado siren testing postponed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - Due to the tornado outbreak on Memorial Day that caused 'catastrophic' damage to much of the Dayton area, Montgomery County has postponed the monthly tornado siren testing scheduled for Monday.

The test has been postponed to next Monday, June 10, at noon, weather permitting, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

