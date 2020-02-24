Montgomery, Greene counties to receive funding in fight against drug trafficking

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two counties in the Miami Valley are getting money to help fight drug trafficking.

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) is releasing the largest-ever annual baseline funding for its High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Program.

Montgomery and Greene counties are among 29 regional HIDTA programs in 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands getting part of the $266 million being distributed.

It’s more than $2 million higher than last year’s funding level.

“Not only do the men and women on HIDTA teams put their lives on the line every day, they also play a vital role in stopping deadly drugs from coming into communities across the country. The Trump Administration recognizes the effectiveness of the HIDTA program and will continue supporting it with the resources needed to keep Americans safe.” ONDCP Director Jim Carroll said.

The program is a nationwide effort in disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking organizations.