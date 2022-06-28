DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for work? Two counties in the Miami Valley are collaborating to run a massive job fair on Wednesday, June 29.

According to a release, Montgomery County and Greene County have gathered nearly 200 local employers and training providers at the Summer Job Fair. The Mobile Workforce Unit will also be on-site, offering a variety of assistance to potential job seekers.

The Mobile Workforce Unit will have staff available to review resumes and print additional copies. They will also provide other assistance as needed.

The job fair will run from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., the release said. It will be held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center found at 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway in Dayton.