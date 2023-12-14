DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are currently working to fix a water main break on the border of Jefferson Township and Dayton.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a significant water main break occurred at the intersection of Dayton Liberty Pike and Germantown Pike.

Crews have reportedly salted potential ice on the roadways, but commuters are being asked to avoid the area and take caution.

There are reportedly no potential service interruptions or the need for a boil advisory at this time. The county will continue to provide updates.