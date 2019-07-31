Montgomery County waives permit and inspection fees for tornado victims

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County announced Tuesday that the Commissioners voted to waive all permit and inspection fees related to the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

The waiver, which is effective through Oct. 31, 2019 and is retroactive to May 27, 2019, applies to permits and inspections for the demolition, repair, and reconstruction of buildings damaged during the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Permits are still required for property owners and businesses for demolitions, repairs, and reconstructions.

People who have done storm damage repairs and paid fees since the tornadoes can call Montgomery County Building Regulations at 937-225-4622 and ask for a refund.

