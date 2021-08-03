Montgomery County to require masks inside county buildings; will offer employees vaccine incentive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County is implementing mandatory masks in county buildings and a vaccine incentive program for county employees as cases surge across Ohio.

The Board of County Commissioners approved mandatory masks inside all county facilities for employees and the public effective Monday, Aug. 9.

The county also plans to implement a vaccine incentive program, offering $100 for employees and $25 for spouses. County officials will begin accepting documentation for this starting Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Signs will be posted throughout Montgomery County facilities alerting visitors of the new masking requirements. The county will also provide masks to those who do not have one, along with increasing the supply of hand sanitizer in county buildings.

This comes as the Ohio Department of Health is tracking a steady increase in cases across the state. Montgomery County has now shifted from having a “substantial” level of community transmission to “high,” which is the highest designation given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.